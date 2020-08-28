UrduPoint.com
Every African Nation Would Be Proud To Host Next Russia-Africa Summit - S. African Attache

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Each and every country on the African continent would be proud to host the next Russia-Africa summit, which is scheduled in 2022, South African Defense Attache at the Embassy in Moscow, Brigadier General M Masinda, told Sputnik.

In July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the next Russia-Africa summit would take place in 2022 on the territory of one of the African countries. However, no more information about which country is planning to host the event or when exactly in 2022 it will take place has been released as of yet.

"This is a big summit. Each and every country would be proud to host it [the next Russia-Africa summit].

.. Everybody wants to host such [a summit]," Masinda said.

In October 2019, the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi and gathered the heads of state and government from over 40 African nations. Eleven others were represented by their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors, in addition to over 6,000 delegates from 104 countries.

The two-day summit was cochaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

More than 50 agreements were signed for more than 800 billion rubles ($12 billion) over two days. The summit was also attended by more than 120 foreign ministers.

