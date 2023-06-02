Every Fifth Flight in France to Be Canceled on June 6 Over Protests - Aviation Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Every fifth flight in France's major cities will be canceled on June 6 due to the strike action against the controversial pension reform, the French Civil Aviation Authority (GDAC) said Thursday.

"To minimize disruptions in the work of air transport, DGAC has asked air carriers to reduce their flight program by a third at Paris-Orly Airport and by 20% at the airports of Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux, Nantes, Toulouse and Nice," GDAC said on Twitter.

France's leading unions called for a new nationwide demonstration against pension reform on June 6. It will be the 14th strike action against raising the retirement age in the country in four months.

Air traffic controllers joined the trade unions' call for strikes. Sector workers have been on strike for a total of 40 days since the beginning of the year, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. Over a dozen of nationwide demonstrations against the reform have taken place already, with several protests organized by unions attracting over 1 million supporters across France.