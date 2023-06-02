UrduPoint.com

Every Fifth Flight In France To Be Canceled On June 6 Over Protests - Aviation Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Every Fifth Flight in France to Be Canceled on June 6 Over Protests - Aviation Authority

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Every fifth flight in France's major cities will be canceled on June 6 due to the strike action against the controversial pension reform, the French Civil Aviation Authority (GDAC) said Thursday.

"To minimize disruptions in the work of air transport, DGAC has asked air carriers to reduce their flight program by a third at Paris-Orly Airport and by 20% at the airports of Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux, Nantes, Toulouse and Nice," GDAC said on Twitter.

France's leading unions called for a new nationwide demonstration against pension reform on June 6. It will be the 14th strike action against raising the retirement age in the country in four months.

Air traffic controllers joined the trade unions' call for strikes. Sector workers have been on strike for a total of 40 days since the beginning of the year, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. Over a dozen of nationwide demonstrations against the reform have taken place already, with several protests organized by unions attracting over 1 million supporters across France.

Related Topics

Twitter France Traffic Nantes Nice Toulouse Bordeaux Marseille Lyon April June From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

3 hours ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

4 hours ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

5 hours ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

5 hours ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

5 hours ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.