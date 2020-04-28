Every Fifth Medical Worker in Moscow Has Immunity to COVID-19 - Chief Sanitary Doctor

A study of immunity in health workers in Moscow found that 20 percent of medical personnel in the capital had acquired immunity to the coronavirus, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) A study of immunity in health workers in Moscow found that 20 percent of medical personnel in the capital had acquired immunity to the coronavirus, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"The first results showed that 20 percent of them have immunity. This is acquired immunity.

This is a good prognostic sign," Popova said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The chief sanitary doctor added that to date, more than 3,200 people had been examined via domestically-produced test system for coronavirus immunity.

So far, Russia has confirmed over 93,500 cases of the disease, including 867 fatalities and 8,456 recoveries. On Tuesday, the health authorities registered a record-high of 6,411 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours.