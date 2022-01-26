UrduPoint.com

'Every Indication' Putin Plans Force By Mid-February: US

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 08:18 PM

The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains poised to use force against Ukraine by mid-February despite a pressure campaign to stop him, a top diplomat said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains poised to use force against Ukraine by mid-February despite a pressure campaign to stop him, a top diplomat said Wednesday.

"I have no idea whether he's made the ultimate decision, but we certainly see every indication that he is going to use military force sometime perhaps (between) now and the middle of February," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told a forum.

