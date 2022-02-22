'Every indication' Russia planning full-scale attack on Ukraine: NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Russian forces continue to ready for a potential attack on Ukraine after Moscow recognised two separatist regions as independent

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Russian forces continue to ready for a potential attack on Ukraine after Moscow recognised two separatist regions as independent.

"Every indication is that Russia continues to plan for a full-scale attack on Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a media conference.

"We see that more and more of the forces are moving out of the camps and are in combat formations and ready to strike."