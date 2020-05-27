Every Moscow Resident Now Can Take Part in Free Test for COVID-19 Antibodies- Deputy Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Any Moscow resident can take part in a free test for coronavirus antibodies starting May 27, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said, adding that results will be available within just three days.

Earlier in May, mass testing for antibodies started in 30 medical centers across Moscow, with random city residents receiving invitations to be tested.

"From this day, under the order of Moscow Mayor [Sergei Sobyanin], every Muscovite who wishes can take a free test for the coronavirus infection antibodies," Rakova said.

One can sign up for the test, which will be conducted in a nearby medical facility, exclusively online, 14 days ahead, Rakova specified.

"The results of the analysis will be available within three days in the electronic patient chart. The results will be accompanied with necessary comments, which will provide detailed explanations if the results derive from normal, and say what steps should be taken," Rakova added.