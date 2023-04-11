Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Every Nation Has Right To Determine Level Of Cooperation With Int'l NGOs - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Every Nation Has Right to Determine Level of Cooperation With Int'l NGOs - Lavrov

Every country has the right to determine the level of its cooperation with international nongovernmental organizations and promotion of civil society contacts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Every country has the right to determine the level of its cooperation with international nongovernmental organizations and promotion of civil society contacts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I proceed from the fact that each state, whether it is Russia, Kazakhstan, or any other country, independently determines the level to which it is ready to promote the development of civil society contacts," Lavrov said at joint press conference after a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Murat Nurtleu, when asked how he assessed the activity of Western NGOs in the countries that are friendly to Russia.

The minister added that "serious, self-respecting states and governments" would not tolerate violations of their laws or attempts to interfere in their internal affairs under any pretext.

Earlier in the month, media reported that the Soros Foundation Kazakhstan of controversial US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros, with its seat in the Kazakh city of Almaty, would soon change its name to the expert-analytic center CAPS Unlock (Central Asian Policy Studies), which would study regional issues and ways to resolve them.

Soros has been accused of using his philanthropic activity as a front for campaigns to undermine national governments and rig elections. Russia listed his charities as undesirable organizations in 2015.

Related Topics

Russia Civil Society Almaty George Kazakhstan 2015 Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin G ..

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend meeting of neigh ..

1 minute ago
 UN chief Antonio Guterres sounds alarm on Somalia' ..

UN chief Antonio Guterres sounds alarm on Somalia's 'massive' need for aid

1 minute ago
 Canada Sanctions Nine Belarussian Financial Entiti ..

Canada Sanctions Nine Belarussian Financial Entities to 'Pressure' Putin - Trude ..

1 minute ago
 Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

25 minutes ago
 CWDP refers Rs 69.440 bln 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rura ..

CWDP refers Rs 69.440 bln 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project' to EC ..

25 minutes ago
 Gulf Cooperation Council to Debate Syria's Return ..

Gulf Cooperation Council to Debate Syria's Return to Arab League on Friday - Rep ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.