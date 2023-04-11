Every country has the right to determine the level of its cooperation with international nongovernmental organizations and promotion of civil society contacts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Every country has the right to determine the level of its cooperation with international nongovernmental organizations and promotion of civil society contacts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I proceed from the fact that each state, whether it is Russia, Kazakhstan, or any other country, independently determines the level to which it is ready to promote the development of civil society contacts," Lavrov said at joint press conference after a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Murat Nurtleu, when asked how he assessed the activity of Western NGOs in the countries that are friendly to Russia.

The minister added that "serious, self-respecting states and governments" would not tolerate violations of their laws or attempts to interfere in their internal affairs under any pretext.

Earlier in the month, media reported that the Soros Foundation Kazakhstan of controversial US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros, with its seat in the Kazakh city of Almaty, would soon change its name to the expert-analytic center CAPS Unlock (Central Asian Policy Studies), which would study regional issues and ways to resolve them.

Soros has been accused of using his philanthropic activity as a front for campaigns to undermine national governments and rig elections. Russia listed his charities as undesirable organizations in 2015.