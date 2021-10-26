Every Nation Must Compete on Level Playing Field, Abide by Law - Biden Tells ASEAN Leaders

Every country, no matter how big and powerful, must compete on a level playing field and abide by the rules, US President Joe Biden told the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders at a virtual summit on Tuesday

"I am truly looking forward to working with you (the ASEAN nations) to advance not only many shared interests but our shared values and a shared vision for a region where every country can compete and succeed on a level playing field. And all the nations, no matter how big and powerful, they all should abide by the law," he said in his address.

Biden added that Washington strongly supports the ASEAN outlook and noted that the continued cooperation with the alliance is only growing.

"Moving forward, tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, taking on the climate crisis, strengthening our cyber defenses or producing new technologies, upholding freedom of the seas and commerce - so much more... so much more," he added.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations was founded in 1967 and today unites 10 Southeast Asian countries - Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Since the beginning of 2021, the rotating chairmanship of the ASEAN has been transferred from Vietnam to Brunei.