MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Every new Ukrainian leadership seems to be more committed to stagnation in the ongoing crisis in the country rather than to resolving it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that the Western partners should ensure that Kiev does not impede the peace process.

"As for the Ukrainian crisis, in principle, every regime is becoming more and more deadlocked there. I don't even know what to expect," Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

In 2014, the Ukrainian leadership launched an offensive against the eastern region of Donbas after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev. The resolution of the conflict has been discussed in various formats, including through the so-called Normandy group involving Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

In February 2015, the format negotiated three documents, known as the Minsk accords, designed to find a political solution to the Donbas conflict.

"As for the prospects of the Minsk process, even though every Ukrainian government is trying to drive the resolution further and further into a deadlock, we insist that these maneuvers be stopped. This should be demanded of Kiev by its Western patrons above all, of course, Berlin and Paris, as co-sponsors of the Minsk agreements, who have put their credibility on the line," Lavrov stressed.

In the meantime, the West is not paying attention to the fact that Ukraine is imposing sanctions against its citizens, "a blatant violation of elementary human rights," he noted.

In addition, the minister stated that the efforts in Ukraine are largely dependent on the United States, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenzkyy "by all appearances" generally follows Washington's lead.

In this regard, Moscow is interested in whether Berlin and Paris will continue to "tolerate" Zelenskyy's neglect towards his obligations, or use their influence to curb it, adding that their reputations depend on this.