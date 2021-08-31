UrduPoint.com

Every New Ukrainian Gov't Seems More Determined To Further Deadlock In Donbas - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:49 PM

Every New Ukrainian Gov't Seems More Determined to Further Deadlock in Donbas - Lavrov

Every new Ukrainian leadership seems to be more committed to stagnation in the ongoing crisis in the country rather than to resolving it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that the Western partners should ensure that Kiev does not impede the peace process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Every new Ukrainian leadership seems to be more committed to stagnation in the ongoing crisis in the country rather than to resolving it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that the Western partners should ensure that Kiev does not impede the peace process.

"As for the Ukrainian crisis, in principle, every regime is becoming more and more deadlocked there. I don't even know what to expect," Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

In 2014, the Ukrainian leadership launched an offensive against the eastern region of Donbas after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev. The resolution of the conflict has been discussed in various formats, including through the so-called Normandy group involving Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

In February 2015, the format negotiated three documents, known as the Minsk accords, designed to find a political solution to the Donbas conflict.

"As for the prospects of the Minsk process, even though every Ukrainian government is trying to drive the resolution further and further into a deadlock, we insist that these maneuvers be stopped. This should be demanded of Kiev by its Western patrons above all, of course, Berlin and Paris, as co-sponsors of the Minsk agreements, who have put their credibility on the line," Lavrov stressed.

In the meantime, the West is not paying attention to the fact that Ukraine is imposing sanctions against its citizens, "a blatant violation of elementary human rights," he noted.

In addition, the minister stated that the efforts in Ukraine are largely dependent on the United States, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenzkyy "by all appearances" generally follows Washington's lead.

In this regard, Moscow is interested in whether Berlin and Paris will continue to "tolerate" Zelenskyy's neglect towards his obligations, or use their influence to curb it, adding that their reputations depend on this.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington France Germany Ararat Minsk Paris Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence Lead United States February 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared ..

COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared to January: UAE Government me ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanista ..

Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanistan to prevent 'spoilers' from d ..

4 minutes ago
 CAA renews license of Juzzak Airstrip to revive ai ..

CAA renews license of Juzzak Airstrip to revive air connectivity with Sandak pro ..

4 minutes ago
 US Military Did Not Leave Dogs at Kabul Airport Af ..

US Military Did Not Leave Dogs at Kabul Airport After Completing Withdrawal - Pe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.