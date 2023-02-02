Everybody Wants Conflict in Ukraine to End, But Time Factor Is Not Main One - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Everybody wants the conflict in Ukraine to end, but the time factor is not the main one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

"We all want this to end, but it is not the time factor that is important here, the essence factor is important here, the factor of the quality of the results that we provide for our people, for those people who want to remain part of the Russian culture," Lavrov said.