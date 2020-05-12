Everyone Arriving in Spain to Self-Isolate for Two Weeks Amid Pandemic - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) People traveling to Spain will be required to self-isolate for a fourteen-day quarantine to ensure the well-being of others in times of the global coronavirus pandemic starting on May 15 for the entire duration of the high alert regime, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"People arriving from abroad will have to be quarantined for 14 days from the next day of their arrival," the published decree read.

It added that the travelers would be permitted to go to grocery shops, pharmacies and medical facilities, only if wearing masks.

The health services may contact these people to monitor their conditions. In case of high fever, cough, shortness of breath, and other COVID-19 symptoms, they should contact the medical services by phone.

The new measure does not affect health care personnel and workers living along border areas.

Travel agencies, tour operators and transport companies should inform their customers about the new measures when selling tickets to Spain. Passengers will need to fill out special health forms, which they must submit on arrival.

Spain ranks first in Europe in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, having so far recorded over 227,000. The death toll stands at almost 26,750.

The Spanish government declared a state of high alert on March 14 and extended it until May 24 earlier this month.