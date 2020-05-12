UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Everyone Arriving In Spain To Self-Isolate For Two Weeks Amid Pandemic - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:37 PM

Everyone Arriving in Spain to Self-Isolate for Two Weeks Amid Pandemic - Health Ministry

People traveling to Spain will be required to self-isolate for a fourteen-day quarantine to ensure the well-being of others in times of the global coronavirus pandemic starting on May 15 for the entire duration of the high alert regime, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) People traveling to Spain will be required to self-isolate for a fourteen-day quarantine to ensure the well-being of others in times of the global coronavirus pandemic starting on May 15 for the entire duration of the high alert regime, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"People arriving from abroad will have to be quarantined for 14 days from the next day of their arrival," the published decree read.

It added that the travelers would be permitted to go to grocery shops, pharmacies and medical facilities, only if wearing masks.

The health services may contact these people to monitor their conditions. In case of high fever, cough, shortness of breath, and other COVID-19 symptoms, they should contact the medical services by phone.

The new measure does not affect health care personnel and workers living along border areas.

Travel agencies, tour operators and transport companies should inform their customers about the new measures when selling tickets to Spain. Passengers will need to fill out special health forms, which they must submit on arrival.

Spain ranks first in Europe in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, having so far recorded over 227,000. The death toll stands at almost 26,750.

The Spanish government declared a state of high alert on March 14 and extended it until May 24 earlier this month.

Related Topics

Europe Alert Spain March May Border From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE&#039;s initiatives emulate values of UAE ..

8 minutes ago

China rejects US allegations about spread of Coron ..

14 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Increased Daily Oil Output in April to ..

8 minutes ago

US-based Kashmiri diaspora forum condemns repressi ..

45 seconds ago

Spain Registers 53 More COVID-19 Deaths Than Previ ..

47 seconds ago

5 Ways to Extend Your Battery Life with TECNO’s ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.