Everyone Arriving in UK From June 8 to Be Quarantined for 2 Weeks - Home Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

Everyone arriving in the United Kingdom from June 8 will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, Home Secretary Priti Patel said at a briefing on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Everyone arriving in the United Kingdom from June 8 will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, Home Secretary Priti Patel said at a briefing on Friday.

"We are introducing these new measures now to keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave," Patel said.

When crossing the UK border, visitors will need to inform the authorities of their contacts. Checks will be conducted to monitor quarantine compliance. The fine for violating the self-isolation regime will be 1,000 British Pounds ($1,220).