Everyone Interested in JCPOA Revival, Some Issues Remain - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) All sides are interested in the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but some unresolved issues remain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has said that JCPOA talks are in stalemate due to Iran's "unacceptable" position.

"There are still several inconsistent issues that still need to be finalized. Of course, all countries are interested in the JCPOA," Peskov told reporters.