Everyone On Earth Should Have Access To COVID-19 Treatment, Vaccine - UN Chief

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Everyone in the world should have equal access to the COVID-19 treatment and vaccine, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said Friday.

Guterres spoke of the need for "not vaccine or treatment for one country, or one region, or one half of the world, but vaccine and treatment that are affordable, safe, effective, easily administered, and universally available.

"

Guterres was speaking at the launch of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) accelerator ” a global effort to speed up the development of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines for the coronavirus.

According to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University, 745,677 cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed globally.

More Stories From World

