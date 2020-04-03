UrduPoint.com
Everyone Physically Close To Trump, Pence To Get Virus Testing - White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) All individuals in close physical proximity to US President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be tested to see whether they are carrying the coronavirus (COVID-19), the White House announced on Friday.

"Starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to [Trump or Pence] will be administered a COVID-19 test," the White House said.

