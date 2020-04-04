Everyone Physically Close Trump, Pence to Get COVID-19 Testing - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) All individuals who come into close contact with US President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be tested to see whether they are carrying the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the White House announced on Friday.

"Starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to them (Trump or Pence) will be administered a COVID-19 test to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission," the White House said.

Doctors have already started administering the tests to White House staff, National Public Radio (NPR) reported.

Trump announced on Thursday that he had taken a rapid coronavirus test, which like his first was one negative.