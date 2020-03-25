UrduPoint.com
Everyone Who Leaves New York Should Self-Quarantine For 14 Days - WH Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

Everyone Who Leaves New York Should Self-Quarantine for 14 Days - WH Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Individuals who have left the US state of New York over the last couple of days should consider 14-day self-quarantine upon the arrival due to the highest in the United States rate of registered coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases there, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx told reporters.

"We remain deeply concerned about New York City and the New York metro area," Birx said on Tuesday. "To everyone who has left New York over the last few days, because of the rate of the number of cases, you may have been exposed before you left New York, and I think... everybody who was in New York should be self-quarantining for the next 14 days to ensure that the virus doesn't spread to others, no matter where they have gone."

