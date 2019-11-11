Everyone Who Wants to Be Able to Run for Post of Syrian President in 2021 - Assad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Everyone who wants will be able to run for the post of the Syrian president in 2021, when the country will hold a general election, President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

"Last time, we were three and this time, of course, we are going to have as much as they want to nominate. There are going to be numerous nominees," Assad said.