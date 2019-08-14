MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Everyone is working hard to extinguish wildfires in Russia's Siberia, but one should factor in nature's influence and arson, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Everyone is working really hard. And as efficiently as possible. One should not forget about the geography, the size of our country. One should not forget about various climate particularities that become increasingly diverse each year, with increasing range. And one should not forget that, unfortunately, there is still arson," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's assessment of the work of the government services extinguishing the fires in Siberia.

Peskov remarked that there were wildfires in Russia every year, often across large territory.

"But everyone is working their fingers to the bone and you cannot ignore it," the spokesman said.

"This is a very difficult process. And unfortunately, the nature can often be stronger than people even with all of their potential and this very determination to work their fingers to the bone," Peskov added.