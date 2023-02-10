UrduPoint.com

Everything Will Be Done To Restore Quake-Hit Areas In Syria, Help People - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Everything Will Be Done to Restore Quake-Hit Areas in Syria, Help People - President

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) A critical situation has developed in Syria after the devastating earthquake, but the authorities are using every opportunity to restore the destroyed areas of the country and help people, Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Friday.

"The situation in Syria is catastrophic, but the achievements of this country are greater than its capabilities. We will do everything possible to restore the destroyed areas and help the victims, we will send all the state's reserves there," Assad said during a visit to the rubble clearing site in Aleppo in northern Syria.

Western countries politicizes the situation amid the earthquake, the president said, noting that there is no humanism.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Visit Aleppo SITE All

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

1 minute ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syria’s earthquake relief eff ..

16 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

3 hours ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

4 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.