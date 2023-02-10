Everything Will Be Done to Restore Quake-Hit Areas in Syria, Help People - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) A critical situation has developed in Syria after the devastating earthquake, but the authorities are using every opportunity to restore the destroyed areas of the country and help people, Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Friday.

"The situation in Syria is catastrophic, but the achievements of this country are greater than its capabilities. We will do everything possible to restore the destroyed areas and help the victims, we will send all the state's reserves there," Assad said during a visit to the rubble clearing site in Aleppo in northern Syria.

Western countries politicizes the situation amid the earthquake, the president said, noting that there is no humanism.