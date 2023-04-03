UrduPoint.com

Evidence Could Point To Trump's Obstruction In Classified Docs Case - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Evidence Could Point to Trump's Obstruction in Classified Docs Case - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Justice Department (DoJ) have new evidence suggesting that former US President Donald Trump could have obstructed the probe into secret documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort, The Washington Post reports citing sources.

Federal investigators have gathered fresh evidence that boxes with classified material were moved from a Mar-a-Lago storage area after the subpoena was served, and that Trump personally examined at least some of those boxes, the sources told the newspaper on Sunday.

The new evidence emerged as investigators have used emails and text messages from a former Trump aide, as well as witness statements, security camera footage, and other documentary evidence, The Washington Post said.

It is unclear whether there is enough evidence to ask a grand jury to charge Trump with obstructing the investigation.

Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung told the newspaper that "The witch-hunts against President Trump have no basis in facts or law.

The deranged special counsel and the DoJ have now resorted to prosecutorial misconduct by illegally leaking information to corrupt the legal process and weaponize the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion and conduct election interference, because they are clearly losing all across the board."

On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.

Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.

Trump's legal team argues that Trump complied with the subpoena now that the order was fulfilled, but the Justice Department disagrees because of the length of time it took to satisfy its request.

