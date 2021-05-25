Evidence Growing That Novel Corinavirus Originated in Wuhan Lab - Former FDA Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Evidence continues to grow that the global coronavirus pandemic originally came out of a laboratory in Wuhan, China following the report that three scientists there were hospitalized in November 2019, former food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Monday.

"This is consistent with the State Department bulletin, the timing that would put it sufficiently early that it could have triggered this epidemic, the timing of these infections put it within this realm [of possibility]," Gottlieb told CNBC in an interview. "The side of the ledger that said this could have come out of a laboratory has continued to grow.

"

A year ago, the theory that COVID-19 originated in Nature and was spread from animals to the human population appeared somewhat plausible but no evidence at all to support it had ever emerged, Gottlieb explained.

"We found no evidence of this virus in an animal anywhere. We haven't found the true source of the virus. With MERS and SARS we had found the intermediate host by this point," he said.

However, although the circumstantial evidence continued to grow that the outbreak had originated in the Wuhan laboratory, unless a whistleblower emerged, no hard evidence or decisive conclusion was going to appear, Gottlieb concluded.