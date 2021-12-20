Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Coronavirus Variants - Tedros
Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 09:10 PM
There is consistent evidence that Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants and infects vaccinated and recovered people, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) There is consistent evidence that Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants and infects vaccinated and recovered people, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
Tedros said during a press conference that Omicron spreads at a significantly higher rate than Delta.