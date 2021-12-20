Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Coronavirus Variants - Tedros

There is consistent evidence that Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants and infects vaccinated and recovered people, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

Tedros said during a press conference that Omicron spreads at a significantly higher rate than Delta.