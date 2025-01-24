'Evil' UK Child Stabbing Spree Killer Jailed For Life
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A judge on Thursday jailed for life a British teenager who killed three young girls in a frenzied stabbing spree, as the families wept in court at the horrific details of the "extreme violence" they suffered.
Sentencing Axel Rudakubana to 13 life terms for the three murders and 10 attempted murders, judge Julian Goose said he believed it "highly likely that he will never be released", ordering him to serve a minimum of 52 years.
The judge said that Rudakubana's objective during his 15-minute rampage had been the "mass murder of innocent, happy young girls".
If he had not been stopped, "he would have killed each and every child -- all 26 of them", he added.
Sobs and gasps were heard in court as prosecutor Deanna Heer recounted in detail the events at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last July in Southport, northwestern England.
She described how Rudakubana burst into the studio in the seaside resort where a group of young girls were sitting on the floor making bracelets, listening to Swift's blockbuster songs.
Rudakubana, then 17, was heard to say: "I'm glad they're dead," after he was arrested, Heer told the court.
After his arrest, police found violent content on Rudakubana's devices including images of dead bodies, victims of torture, beheadings, and cartoons depicting violence and rape.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the victims' families "we stand with you in your grief", adding that the attack had been "one of the most harrowing moments in our country's history".
