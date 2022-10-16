Evin Prison Fire in Tehran Results in Eight Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) At least eight people were injured as a result of a fire at Evin prison, located in Iran's capital, Tehran, the IRNA news agency reports citing an ambulance worker.

"There were no fatalities in this incident, eight people were injured," the ambulance worker said late on Saturday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian media reported that a powerful blast had occurred in Tehran's Evin prison, resulting in a fire.

IRNA reported citing reports from local residents that at least four blasts were heard.

The fire reportedly erupted in the prison's sewing workshop area as a result of a conflict between several inmates convicted of financial crimes and theft.

According to the Fars news agency, the fire was quickly extinguished thanks to prompt actions of the prison officials.