Evo Morales On Board Mexican Government Plane, Mexican Foreign Minister Confirms

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Bolivia's former President Evo Morales is on board the aircraft sent from Mexico, which has granted him political asylum, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has confirmed.

"Evo Morales is already on the Mexican Government plane sent to ensure his safe transfer to our country," Ebrard wrote on Twitter on Monday evening.

Earlier, Morales wrote on Twitter that he was leaving for Mexico but would return soon "with more strength and energy."

Morales stepped down on Sunday, amid massive demonstrations that were reinforced by the support of armed forces and the police, who were also calling for the resignation of the president, who won in the October presidential election that was nonetheless not recognized by the opposition.

Ebrard announced on Monday that his country was granting political asylum to Morales.

