MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales was awarded an honorary doctoral degree of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia [RUDN] on Thursday.

Morales is currently on a working visit in Moscow and has already held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"On July 11, 2019, the RUDN Academic Council unanimously decided to bestow upon Bolivian President Evo Morales an honorary doctoral degree of the RUDN. This decision comes in recognition of Your Excellency's outstanding merits in many aspects of human activities and in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between peoples, including between peoples of Russia and Bolivia," the University's acting rector, Evgeny Schesnyak, said at a solemn ceremony in Moscow.

Accepting the honor, Morales thanked Schesnyak and joked that "Doctor Evo sounds a little odd," since he is not a scientist. He also presented the RUDN with several of his books and traditional Bolivian souvenirs.

Among the RUDN alumni are numerous prominent politicians, diplomats, scientists and business figures, including Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, first Zanzibar Prime Minister Abdullah Qasim Hanga and Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.