Evo Morales Urges Bolivians to Stay Away From Groups Seeking to 'Destroy Rule of Law'

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, who stepped down after a controversial election victory, has warned against giving into the provocations of certain groups that seek to ignite violence in the country.

"I ask my people, with great care and respect, to cherish peace and not to fall into violence under the influence of groups that seek to destroy the rule of law," Morales wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

He added that all differences should be resolved through dialogue.

Last month, Morales won in the first round of presidential elections. The opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, accused him of electoral fraud and refused to recognize the results of the vote. The Organization of American States (OAS) published a preliminary report that found irregularities in the October 20 voting.

Morales stepped down on Sunday, amid massive demonstrations against his victory in the October elections. The country's armed forces and the police jointed the calls for the president's resignation. Several countries, including Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico described the events in Bolivia as a coup.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday that his country was granting political asylum to Morales.

Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez said on Monday that an urgent parliament meeting would take place on Tuesday in order to officially accept the resignation of Morales and appoint Anez interim president.

According to Anez, new elections in Bolivia must be held by January 22, 2020.