Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former ABC News investigative reporter James Meek pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography material, the US Justice Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Former ABC news investigative reporter James Meek pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography material, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

"A former journalist pleaded guilty today to transportation and possession of child sexual abuse material," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Meek used an online messaging platform on his iPhone while visiting South Carolina in February 2020 in order to send and receive images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the release said, citing court documents.

Meek also used the online messaging platform to discuss his sexual interest in children, the release said.

Some of the images depicted on Meek's phone included minors under the age of 12, including an infant being raped, the release said.

Meek is set to be sentenced on September 29 and faces up to 40 years in prison, the release added.

Meek had recently been awarded for his coverage of the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.