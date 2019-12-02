UrduPoint.com
Ex-Accomplice Of London Bridge Attacker Arrested - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 12:02 PM

Ex-Accomplice of London Bridge Attacker Arrested - Reports

A former accomplice of London Bridge attacker Usman Khan was arrested shortly after the stabbing incident, UK media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A former accomplice of London Bridge attacker Usman Khan was arrested shortly after the stabbing incident, UK media reported Monday.

Khan killed two and injured three others in a stabbing attack on Friday.

Nazam Hussain was detained on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

There was no information to suggest the arrest was tied to last week's attack, the broadcaster reported, citing West Midlands Police.

Hussain was convicted in 2012, alongside Khan, for preparing an attack on the London Stock Exchange.

