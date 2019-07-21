UrduPoint.com
Ex-Afghan Communications Minister Acquitted Of Misuse Of Authority Charges

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 03:50 PM

Ex-Afghan Communications Minister Acquitted of Misuse of Authority Charges

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Former Afghan Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdul Razaq Wahidi, was acquitted on Sunday in misuse of authority case by the appeals court of the Anti-Corruption Criminal Justice Center.

"Based on documents obtained by the appeal court of Anti-Corruption Criminal Justice Center, Mr.

Abdul Razaq Wahidi was acquitted on July 21 of charges of misuse of authority and corruption," a judge said announcing the verdict.

In April, Wahidi was sentenced to three years in jail over misusing his authorities when he had been serving as the deputy finance minister in 2015.

Wahidi himself said that criminal proceedings against him were based on "political conspiracies," according to the TOLOnews broadcaster.

