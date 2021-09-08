UrduPoint.com

Ex-Afghan Health Minister Fears Healthcare Collapse

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Afghan health system is on the verge of collapse after the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of the country, Wahid Majrooh, who served as the health minister under ex-President Ashraf Ghani, told The Telegraph.

"You see a running, resilient system close to collapse and it's very, very painful," Majrooh said.

Hundreds of hospitals have shut down due to the shortages of fuel, food and medicine. Health workers have not been paid salaries for the last 3-5 months, he added.

After entering Kabul in mid-August and causing Ghani to step down, the Taliban unveiled the lineup of their caretaker "government" on Tuesday.

