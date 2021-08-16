UrduPoint.com

Ex-Afghan Interior Chief Jalali Denies Reports Of Taliban Job Offer

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:28 PM

Afghanistan's former interior minister, Ali Ahmad Jalali, denied reports on Monday that he had been offered to head a new interim government in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Afghanistan's former interior minister, Ali Ahmad Jalali, denied reports on Monday that he had been offered to head a new interim government in Kabul.

"Rumors shared on social media claim that I was appointed head of the interim government. This is fake news.

I was not offered anything and I am not interested in such work," he tweeted.

The Taliban (a terror group banned in Russia) swept the country last week, seizing the capital of Kabul on Sunday. President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad, allowing the government to collapse. Militants are now in control of the presidential palace where they are said to be negotiating power transfer.

