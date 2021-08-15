Ex-Afghan Interior Minister Jalali Picked to Lead Transitional Government - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Former Afghan Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali has been chosen as the head of the country's transitional government, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.

Negotiations on the transfer of power to the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) are underway in the presidential palace in Kabul.

Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah is reportedly mediating the process.