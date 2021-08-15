UrduPoint.com

Ex-Afghan Interior Minister Jalali Picked To Lead Transitional Government - Reports

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ex-Afghan Interior Minister Jalali Picked to Lead Transitional Government - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Former Afghan Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali has been chosen as the head of the country's transitional government, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.

Negotiations on the transfer of power to the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) are underway in the presidential palace in Kabul.

Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah is reportedly mediating the process.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Interior Minister Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

46 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

46 minutes ago
 Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deat ..

Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths

46 minutes ago
 One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduat ..

One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduates to participate in $1 millio ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence appoints new Provost

2 hours ago
 ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.