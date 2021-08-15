Ex-Afghan Interior Minister Jalali to Be Appointed Transitional Government Head - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Former Afghan Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali will be appointed head of the country's transitional government, the Afghan Khaama Press news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Negotiations on the transfer of power to the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) are underway in the presidential palace in Kabul.

Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah is reportedly mediating the process.