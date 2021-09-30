UrduPoint.com

Ex-Afghan Lawmaker Detained By Taliban For Various Crimes - Source

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Ex-Afghan Lawmaker Detained by Taliban for Various Crimes - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist movement, banned in Russia) have detained ex-member of the lower house of the Afghan parliament, Allah Gul Mujahid, accused of committing multiple crimes including land seizure, murders, and kidnapping, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Taliban have detained Allah Gul Mujahid, a former member of the Wolesi Jirga chamber (the lower house of the Afghan parliament)," the source said.

In the government, which collapsed after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, Mujahid had power and many militants worked for him, but after the Taliban seized several cities, he did not appear again, the source added.

Mujahid was a member of the Islamic Party of Afghanistan, and is now a member of the Islamic Society of Afghanistan, which had influence in the east and north-east of Kabul.

He was accused of many crimes, but during the previous government he had political immunity, according to the source.

His people were engaged in racketeering in the east of Kabul, kidnapping people and demanding ransom for their release, according to the source.

After the Taliban took control Kabul on August 15, the Afghan official government collapsed and a number of high-ranking politicians, including then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left the country. In September, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Kidnapping United Nations Jirga Russia Parliament Immunity Chamber August September Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

14 minutes ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

29 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

36 minutes ago
 WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to wor ..

WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to world in 19 languages

40 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

42 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.