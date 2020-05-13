Ex-Afghan Leader Karzai Calls for Peace, Urges Conflicting Sides to End Violence

Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai on Tuesday called on all Afghan parties to put an end to numerous acts of violence in the country and step up efforts to establish peace and security

The ex-president's statement came in the wake of several deadly attacks carried out across the country, including those at the funeral of the Khewa district's police chief, Haji Sheikh Ikram, in the country's eastern Nangarhar province and on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in the capital of Kabul conducted earlier in the day.

"I strongly condemn the latest military airstrikes in Balkh & terrorist attacks in Nangarhar & Khost that have caused civilian casualties. I am deeply concerned by the rise in violence, which is clearly against efforts for peace. I repeat my call on all sides to end violence & intensify efforts to establish peace and security," Karzai wrote on Twitter.

The former president also called on the parties to the Afghan conflict to show compassion to their people, end the bloodshed and resolve their differences through dialogue and understanding.

"I most vehemently condemn the terrorist attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul today, killing infants, children & women.

This sickening brutality is clearly the work of foreign conspiracy against our people & country. The only way out of this foreign-inflicted suffering is for us to become vigilant & unitedly take ownership of our country. I share the pain & loss with the affected families," he wrote on Twitter.

The incident at the hospital took place earlier on Tuesday when gunmen broke into the facility after conducting a bombing attack at the entrance. It claimed the lives of 14 people and injured 15 others. Another attack conducted at the police chief's funeral killed 24 people and injured 68 others.

Afghanistan has long been fighting the radical Taliban movement, which continues to conduct attacks across the country despite reaching a peace deal with Washington earlier this year.

According to the agreement, the group and the Afghan government were set to launch intra-Afghan peace talks on March 10. However, the negotiations were delayed due to disputes between Kabul and the Taliban over the prisoner swap.