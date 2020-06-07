Ex-Afghan Leader Karzai Meets With Russian Ambassador in Kabul - Press Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met on Sunday with Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian ambassador in Kabul, Karzai's press office said.

According to the press office, the sides talked about the intra-Afghan peace process and bilateral Moscow-Kabul relations.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges. At first, the negotiations were in a deadlock, but the mutual release of prisoners and the recent Eid al-Fitr ceasefire has demonstrated some potential for a breakthrough in the peace process.

Karzai served as the Afghan president from 2001 to 2014.