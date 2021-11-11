UrduPoint.com

Ex-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force - Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

Ex-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force - Commander

A number of former Afghan air force pilots have taken up service with the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism), a provincial military chief said Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) A number of former Afghan air force pilots have taken up service with the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism), a provincial military chief said Thursday.

Mawlavi Ataullah Omari, a Taliban commander in the northern Balkh province, announced the launch of a new air force at a base near Mazar-e Sharif, the Bakhtar news agency reported.

"The majority of air force pilots and technicians have returned to their duties and are ready to serve the people along with the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate," he said, referring to the Taliban by its preferred name.

Zia-ul-Haq Aghasi, the new head of the Balkh air force, urged other military professionals to come out of hiding, two days after the Taliban promised amnesty for US-trained pilots.

Many Afghan pilots fled Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in August. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that more than a hundred pilots flew from Tajikistan to the UAE's Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and were being screened for admission to the US.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Pentagon UAE Abu Dhabi Balkh Mazar-e Sharif Tajikistan August From

Recent Stories

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 m ..

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 million e-commerce shoppers

32 minutes ago
 NATO Maneuvers in Black Sea Show Alliance's Longin ..

NATO Maneuvers in Black Sea Show Alliance's Longing to Step Up Military Tensions ..

52 seconds ago
 Pakistan can't afford health professionals leavin ..

Pakistan can't afford health professionals leaving for work abroad: President

55 seconds ago
 Delhi's regional summit fails to equate terrorism ..

Delhi's regional summit fails to equate terrorism with Afghanistan

57 seconds ago
 Nearly Half of Those Who Died of COVID in Past Day ..

Nearly Half of Those Who Died of COVID in Past Day in Lithuania Were Vaccinated ..

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti- ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti-measles,Rubella

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.