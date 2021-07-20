UrduPoint.com
Ex-Afghan President Calls On Russia To Persist In Afghan Peace Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 07:47 PM

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday praised Russia's contribution to conflict resolution in his home country, urging Moscow to continue facilitating intra-Afghan dialogue and even increase its efforts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday praised Russia's contribution to conflict resolution in his home country, urging Moscow to continue facilitating intra-Afghan dialogue and even increase its efforts.

"Russia has been hosting very important intra-Afghan talks since November 2018, with the most important ones taking place in winter and summer 2019 ... Despite disagreements with the US elsewhere, Russia has communicated positively with the US [on Afghanistan] and made a very big contribution over the last three years," Karzai said at the Valdai Club discussion "Afghanistan After the US Withdrawal: A Security Vacuum Forever?"

The Extended Troika format, comprising Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States, may play a very important role in advancing the peace process in Afghanistan, the ex-president added.

Karzai called on Russia "to continue its attempts, to continue its negotiations ... step up and make its worthy contribution."

Speaking at last week's international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities" in Tashkent, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's willingness to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan. Russia, the diplomat noted, does not want turmoil in Afghanistan, which would spill over into neighboring allied countries.

Violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks, as the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) have intensified their offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country.

