Ex-Afghan President Ghani Located in Oman - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Afghanistan's Former President Ashraf Ghani is in Oman, a source close to Afghan authorities told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Afghanistan's Former President Ashraf Ghani is in Oman, a source close to Afghan authorities told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to my information, the president is in Oman," the source said, adding that the Omani authorities will "surely deny it."

Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday after the Taliban (banned in Russia) took over Kabul.