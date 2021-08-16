Ex-Afghan President Ghani Not in Kazakhstan - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) SULTAN, August 16 (Sputnik) - Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who stepped down to prevent further violence in his country, is not in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Foreign MInistry's spokesman, Aibek Smadiyarov, told Sputnik on Monday.

"He is not in Kazakhstan," Smadiyarov said in a phone conversation.

Earlier in the day, Tajikistan's foreign ministry said that the aircraft carrying Ghani did not land in Tajikistan or even enter its airspace.