Ex-Afghan President Ghani Says Stepped Down to Prevent Further Violence

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who had resigned from the post earlier on Sunday following the advance of the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on Kabul, said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent the massacre as the militants were preparing to start the assault on the capital.

"The Taliban have made it clear that they are ready to carry out ... an attack on Kabul ... to overthrow me. To prevent the carnage, I decided to leave," Ghani wrote on Facebook.

He further noted that, after claiming victory, the Taliban are now responsible for the honor and preservation of the Afghan people.

However, the ex-leader added that the militants "failed to win their hearts."

"Never in history has brute force given legitimacy to anyone, and it never will. Now they [the Taliban] will face a new historical challenge: either they will preserve the name and honor of Afghanistan, or give priority to other places and networks," Ghani said.

He also stressed that he will continue to "serve his people."