Ex-Afghan President Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to Attend March 18 Moscow Summit - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai, and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, will attend the upcoming international conference on Afghanistan in Moscow, a source in the reconciliation council told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Moscow will host the international talks on Thursday.

"Speaker of Wolesi Jirga [lower house of Afghan parliament] Mir Rahman Rahmani, Former President Hamid Karzai, Marshal Dostum [ex-vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum] and Abdullah Abdullah are preparing to attend the Moscow summit," the source said.