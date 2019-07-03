Ex-Afghan President Karzai Accuses US of Supporting Terrorism in Country

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday accused the United States of supporting terrorism in the country, following US President Donald Trump's remarks on the need to keep intelligence in Afghanistan

In an interview with the Fox news, the US president described Afghanistan as a "lab for terrorists."

"Afghanistan is the real victim of terrorism, a terrorism that is strengthened and broadened with US funds and its ambiguous politics," Karzai wrote on Facebook in reaction to Trump's remarks.

Karzai cited the presence of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan as "the obvious proof." The former president did not elaborate on this statement.

The comment comes as the United States and Taliban engaged in the seventh round of talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Taliban and US officials have not yet commented on the progress in talks. An intra-Afghan dialogue conference is scheduled to be held this Sunday in Qatar.