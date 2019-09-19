Ex-Afghan President Karzai Calls on Russia to Take Over Stalled Peace Talks With Taliban

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai expressed concern on Thursday over the delay in peace negotiations between the United States and the Taliban and called on Russia and China to take over the talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai expressed concern on Thursday over the delay in peace negotiations between the United States and the Taliban and called on Russia and China to take over the talks.

Earlier in September, the escalation of violence in the middle Eastern country prompted the United States to suspend its talks on a peace deal with the Taliban, which should secure a withdrawal of foreign troops from the country in exchange for the movement's counterterrorism assurances.

"Most of the effort [for peace talks] has been made by Russia. We demand from Russia to increase its efforts. If the United States does not want to restart peace talks, then China and Russia should start inter-Afghan talks," Karzai said at a news conference.

Karzai called on the Taliban to start an inter-Afghan dialogue in support of their efforts to get the United States to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

The former Afghan president also expressed his distrust of the upcoming presidential election, saying that he had recommended to the country's current president, Ashraf Ghani, to postpone the election until peace was established in the country.

"No one supports the interim government. In this condition, I told Ghani not to hold elections and to continue the current government until peace comes. Once peace in the country is established, then the Loya Jirga [tribal council] and the people will decide," Karzai said.

The tally of attacks rocking Afghanistan continues to rise as the twice-delayed presidential election, scheduled for September 28, draws nearer. The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process. Despite the threats and deadly terrorist attacks, Ghani announced his intention to hold the presidential election in the country under any circumstances.