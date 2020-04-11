Ex-Afghan President Karzai Condemns Recent Attacks in Balkh, Herat Provinces- Press Office

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai condemned on Friday the two recent attacks carried out by Taliban militants in the provinces of Balkh and Herat, calling them crimes against humanity since many civilians had been killed, Karzai's press office said in a statement.

Five civilians were killed on Monday, as their car hit a roadside mine in the northern Afghan province of Balkh. On Thursday, five employees of the Da Afghanistan Bank were killed in the city of Herat.

According to Karzai, the peace talks with the Taliban can end the ongoing struggles in the embattled country. The former president also urged the parties involved to tackle political differences and strive for peace and stability.

Violence continues in Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and Taliban on February 29 that guaranteed the withdrawal of US troops from the country, in exchange for the militant organization's agreement to enter into talks with the Afghan government. The Taliban also must ensure that the country does not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Intra-Afghan talks were scheduled to start on March 10, but have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and disagreements between both parties. The Taliban has demanded the release of up to 5,000 members from Afghan prisons before talks commence.