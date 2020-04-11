UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Afghan President Karzai Condemns Recent Attacks In Balkh, Herat Provinces- Press Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:04 AM

Ex-Afghan President Karzai Condemns Recent Attacks in Balkh, Herat Provinces- Press Office

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai condemned on Friday the two recent attacks carried out by Taliban militants in the provinces of Balkh and Herat, calling them crimes against humanity since many civilians had been killed, Karzai's press office said in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai condemned on Friday the two recent attacks carried out by Taliban militants in the provinces of Balkh and Herat, calling them crimes against humanity since many civilians had been killed, Karzai's press office said in a statement.

Five civilians were killed on Monday, as their car hit a roadside mine in the northern Afghan province of Balkh. On Thursday, five employees of the Da Afghanistan Bank were killed in the city of Herat.

According to Karzai, the peace talks with the Taliban can end the ongoing struggles in the embattled country. The former president also urged the parties involved to tackle political differences and strive for peace and stability.

Violence continues in Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and Taliban on February 29 that guaranteed the withdrawal of US troops from the country, in exchange for the militant organization's agreement to enter into talks with the Afghan government. The Taliban also must ensure that the country does not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Intra-Afghan talks were scheduled to start on March 10, but have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and disagreements between both parties. The Taliban has demanded the release of up to 5,000 members from Afghan prisons before talks commence.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Hamid Karzai Exchange Car Bank Balkh Herat February March From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

7 minutes ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

7 minutes ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

24 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

43 minutes ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

24 minutes ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.