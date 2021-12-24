UrduPoint.com

Ex-Afghan President Karzai Urges World To Work With Taliban

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:50 AM

Ex-Afghan President Karzai Urges World to Work With Taliban

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called on the international community to work with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).

When asked in an interview with CNN whether the world needs to work with the Taliban, Karzai stated: "It is necessary."

"Definitely there will be instances where they will need to work with the reality on the ground," Karzai said. "The reality on the ground is that the Taliban are now the de-facto authorities in the country, so they will have to work with them in order to reach the Afghan people, in order to provide assistance to the Afghan people.

"

Karzai also welcomed a recent UN Security Council resolution allowing humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite current sanctions. The US resolution was adopted unanimously on Wednesday.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, ending the years-long US and NATO military presence. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down, and the radical group set up a government.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Resolution World Hamid Karzai United Nations August Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

39 minutes ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

1 hour ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

1 hour ago
 Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Res ..

Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Restrictions Lawful

1 hour ago
 Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea ..

Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea to Boost Bilateral Ties, Trust

1 hour ago
 US Has Not Responded to Russian Proposals on Ukrai ..

US Has Not Responded to Russian Proposals on Ukraine, Talks to Begin in January ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.