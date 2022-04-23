Ex-Alabama Corrections Official Indicted for Assault, Falsifying Report - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) A Federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against former Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Sergeant Lorenzo Mills for assaulting three detainees and for falsifying records by submitting an inaccurate written statement in connection with the incident," the US Justice Department said.

"On Oct. 25, 2020, Mills, while acting in his official capacity as a Correctional Sergeant with ADOC, subjected three inmates to cruel and unusual punishment by striking them with a wooden baton, and that the assault caused bodily injury and involved the use of a dangerous weapon," the Justice Department said a press release on Friday.

Mills submitted a false written statement in connection with the incident, the release said.

"Specifically, the indictment alleges that Mills falsely wrote in his statement that he had not used any force against the three inmate victims," the release added

Mills, 55, could end up with a sentence of ten years for each of the civil rights charges and 20 years for obstruction of justice, according to the release.