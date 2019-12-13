Ex-Algerian Prime Minister Taboun Winning Presidential Election - Election Commission

(@imziishan)

Algeria's former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Taboun appears to win the presidential election in the first round, having secured over 58 percent of votes, the head of the country's High Independent Authority for Elections said on Friday

"I congratulate candidate Abdelmadjid Taboun on his victory, as we await the announcement of the final result of the vote," Mohammed Sharafi said at a press conference.

The voter turnout in the first round of the election, held on Thursday, slightly exceeded 39 percent.